The Alabama State Hornets (0-10) travel to face the Miami Hurricanes (9-1) after losing nine consecutive road games. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Alabama State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hornets average 7.4 fewer points per game (47.6) than the Hurricanes allow their opponents to score (55).

Miami (FL) has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 47.6 points.

The Hurricanes put up 70.7 points per game, 20.2 fewer points than the 90.9 the Hornets give up.

The Hurricanes are making 45.9% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Hornets concede to opponents (49.2%).

The Hornets make 33.6% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Hurricanes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Alabama State Leaders

Cordasia Harris: 10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.4 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.4 FG% Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 44.4 FG% Dakiyah Sanders: 2.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

2.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Whitney Dunn: 6.9 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

6.9 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Che'Mya Carouthers: 5.3 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

Alabama State Schedule