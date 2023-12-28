Houston County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Houston County, Alabama, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Providence Christian School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.