Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Colbert Heights High School at Waterloo High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 28

1:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: Waterloo, AL

Waterloo, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoals Christian School at Winfield High School

Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on December 28

2:15 PM CT on December 28 Location: Winfield, AL

Winfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brilliant High School at Waterloo High School