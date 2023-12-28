Mobile County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Mobile County, Alabama today, we've got the information.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blount High School at Sumter Central High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murphy High School at Minor High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Adamsville, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
