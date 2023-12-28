Pelicans vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (13-18) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) after winning three straight road games. The Pelicans are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The point total for the matchup is set at 237.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and KJZZ
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-8.5
|237.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- In 10 of 31 games this season, New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points.
- New Orleans has an average total of 229 in its matchups this year, 8.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Pelicans have gone 17-14-0 ATS this season.
- New Orleans has entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won eight, or 50%, of those games.
- This season, New Orleans has won three of its four games when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Pelicans, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|10
|32.3%
|115.7
|229.2
|113.4
|232.7
|228.8
|Jazz
|13
|41.9%
|113.5
|229.2
|119.3
|232.7
|230.1
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Six of Pelicans' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Against the spread, New Orleans has fared better at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and seven times in 15 road games.
- The Pelicans average 115.7 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 119.3 the Jazz give up.
- When New Orleans puts up more than 119.3 points, it is 11-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pelicans vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|17-14
|1-2
|15-16
|Jazz
|17-14
|2-3
|18-13
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Jazz
|115.7
|113.5
|13
|18
|11-1
|14-4
|10-2
|12-6
|113.4
|119.3
|13
|24
|12-4
|11-2
|13-3
|9-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.