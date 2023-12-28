How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (13-18) on December 28, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 48% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Jazz allow to opponents.
- In games New Orleans shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 12-5 overall.
- The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.
- The 115.7 points per game the Pelicans put up are only 3.6 fewer points than the Jazz give up (119.3).
- New Orleans has a 10-2 record when scoring more than 119.3 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Pelicans have fared better at home this season, posting 116.4 points per game, compared to 114.9 per game in away games.
- Defensively New Orleans has played better in home games this year, allowing 112.6 points per game, compared to 114.1 on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Pelicans have played worse in home games this season, averaging 10.9 three-pointers per game with a 35.2% three-point percentage, compared to 11.7 per game and a 37.7% percentage on the road.
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
