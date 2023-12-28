The New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (13-18) on December 28, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 48% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Jazz allow to opponents.

In games New Orleans shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 12-5 overall.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.

The 115.7 points per game the Pelicans put up are only 3.6 fewer points than the Jazz give up (119.3).

New Orleans has a 10-2 record when scoring more than 119.3 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Pelicans have fared better at home this season, posting 116.4 points per game, compared to 114.9 per game in away games.

Defensively New Orleans has played better in home games this year, allowing 112.6 points per game, compared to 114.1 on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Pelicans have played worse in home games this season, averaging 10.9 three-pointers per game with a 35.2% three-point percentage, compared to 11.7 per game and a 37.7% percentage on the road.

Pelicans Injuries