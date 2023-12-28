Brandon Ingram, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Jazz - December 28
The New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) and the Utah Jazz (13-18) are set to meet on Thursday at Smoothie King Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Brandon Ingram is one of the players to watch.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO, KJZZ
Pelicans' Last Game
On Tuesday, in their last game, the Pelicans fell to the Grizzlies 116-115 in OT. With 24 points, Ingram was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|24
|6
|7
|3
|4
|2
|Zion Williamson
|23
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|17
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Ingram's numbers for the season are 23.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.9 boards per contest, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas' numbers for the season are 14.9 points, 10.1 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 58% from the floor.
- Zion Williamson's numbers for the season are 22.7 points, 6.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor.
- Herbert Jones posts 10.6 points, 3.8 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 32.2% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- CJ McCollum averages 20.2 points, 4 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|16.3
|11.8
|2.7
|1.0
|1.3
|0.7
|Brandon Ingram
|22.7
|4.2
|5.6
|0.7
|0.8
|1.5
|CJ McCollum
|18.4
|3.6
|3.9
|1.4
|0.8
|3.4
|Zion Williamson
|15.9
|5.4
|2.7
|0.9
|0.3
|0.1
|Trey Murphy III
|15.3
|4.4
|1.7
|0.8
|0.3
|2.7
