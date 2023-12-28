We have high school basketball action in Russell County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Russell County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Booker T. Washington High School at Central-Phenix City High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 28

3:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: Phenix City, AL

Phenix City, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Russell County High School at Central-Phenix City High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 28

4:30 PM CT on December 28 Location: Phenix City, AL

Phenix City, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Central-Phenix City High School