The South Florida Bulls (6-4) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Alabama State Hornets (4-7) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Alabama State matchup in this article.

Alabama State vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama State vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Alabama State vs. South Florida Betting Trends

Alabama State has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Hornets have been an underdog by 15 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.

South Florida has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Bulls' 10 games have hit the over.

