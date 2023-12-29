Blount County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Blount County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeastern High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Moody, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Locust Fork High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Hayden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J B Pennington High School at Cold Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Bremen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.