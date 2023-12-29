Chambers County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Chambers County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Chambers County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
LaFayette High School at Springville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Rainsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
