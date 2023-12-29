Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Chambers County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chambers County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

LaFayette High School at Springville High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 29
  • Location: Rainsville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

