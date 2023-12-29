Clemson vs. Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Gator Bowl
In this year's Gator Bowl, the Clemson Tigers are strong favorites (-7) over the Kentucky Wildcats. TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida will act as host on December 29, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.
Clemson vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
Clemson vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-7)
|47.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-7)
|47.5
|-275
|+220
Clemson vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Clemson has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Tigers are 5-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- Kentucky has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 7 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Clemson & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Kentucky
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
