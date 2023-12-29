Dallas County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Dallas County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Dallas County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Selma High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dallas County High School at Gardendale High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Gardendale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
