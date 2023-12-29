Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina State December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-6) meet the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-11) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- Kristol Ayson: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keiara Griffin: 6.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elsie Harris: 6.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brooklyn McDaniel: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
South Carolina State Players to Watch
- Morgan Beacham: 9.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rakyha Reid: 4.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Janiah Hinton: 8.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taniya McGown: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Releford: 7.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
