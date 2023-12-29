The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13) will try to halt a six-game losing skid when visiting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET.

Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 51.6 points per game are 14.9 fewer points than the 66.5 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

The Gamecocks record 64.6 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 69.2 the Bulldogs give up.

When Jacksonville State totals more than 69.2 points, it is 3-1.

When South Carolina State gives up fewer than 64.6 points, it is 1-5.

The Gamecocks shoot 38.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs shoot 37.8% from the field, just 2.9 lower than the Gamecocks concede.

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Keiara Griffin: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.2 PTS, 44.0 FG%

8.2 PTS, 44.0 FG% Rachel Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

5.3 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Asia Barclay: 4.7 PTS, 56.3 FG%

Jacksonville State Schedule