How to Watch the Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13) will try to halt a six-game losing skid when visiting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 51.6 points per game are 14.9 fewer points than the 66.5 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- The Gamecocks record 64.6 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 69.2 the Bulldogs give up.
- When Jacksonville State totals more than 69.2 points, it is 3-1.
- When South Carolina State gives up fewer than 64.6 points, it is 1-5.
- The Gamecocks shoot 38.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
- The Bulldogs shoot 37.8% from the field, just 2.9 lower than the Gamecocks concede.
Jacksonville State Leaders
- Kristol Ayson: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
- Keiara Griffin: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)
- Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.2 PTS, 44.0 FG%
- Rachel Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
- Asia Barclay: 4.7 PTS, 56.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 69-58
|TD Arena
|12/17/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 84-72
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|L 69-64
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|Liberty
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.