The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Madison County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grissom High School at James Clemens High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 29

2:00 PM CT on December 29 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Huntsville High School