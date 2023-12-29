Madison County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Madison County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grissom High School at James Clemens High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
