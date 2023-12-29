On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Michael McCarron going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

McCarron stats and insights

In four of 25 games this season, McCarron has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.

McCarron has zero points on the power play.

McCarron averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.8%.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 119 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:15 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:28 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 3:24 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 10:38 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:56 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 15:24 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:22 Away W 2-1 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 4-3 SO

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

