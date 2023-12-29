Montgomery County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Montgomery County, Alabama today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Percy Julian High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Selma High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notasulga High School at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet School at Billingsley School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Billingsley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
