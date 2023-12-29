Randolph County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Randolph County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Randolph County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodland High School at Wellborn High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
