Russell County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Russell County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Russell County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Percy Julian High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
