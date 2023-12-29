Should you bet on Ryan O'Reilly to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

  • In 11 of 35 games this season, O'Reilly has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.
  • On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.
  • He has a 17.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 119 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 20:54 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:30 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:24 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 19:54 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:21 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:53 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:22 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

