The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) welcome in the Samford Bulldogs (7-5) after winning six straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 60.3 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 61.9 the Colonels give up to opponents.

Samford has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 61.9 points.

Eastern Kentucky is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 60.3 points.

The Colonels score 76.4 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 58.5 the Bulldogs give up.

Eastern Kentucky has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 58.5 points.

Samford is 7-5 when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.

The Colonels shoot 42.8% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.7 BLK, 42.3 FG%

7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.7 BLK, 42.3 FG% Carly Heidger: 9.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

9.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Lexie Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

8.9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Masyn Marchbanks: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.3 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.3 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58) Sadie Stetson: 8.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.9 FG%, 48.2 3PT% (27-for-56)

Samford Schedule