Shelby County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Shelby County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Helena High School at Choctawhatchee High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hope Christian School at Minor High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Adamsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.