Thomas Novak will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings play on Friday at Little Caesars Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Novak in that upcoming Predators-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Thomas Novak vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Novak Season Stats Insights

Novak's plus-minus this season, in 14:48 per game on the ice, is -3.

Novak has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 24 games this year, Novak has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Novak has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Novak's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Novak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Novak Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 119 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 24 Games 1 15 Points 1 6 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.