Friday's contest that pits the UAB Blazers (7-5) against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6) at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 79-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UAB, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM on December 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UAB vs. UNC Asheville Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

UAB vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 79, UNC Asheville 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. UNC Asheville

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-4.8)

UAB (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.4

UAB is 4-6-0 against the spread, while UNC Asheville's ATS record this season is 1-7-0. The Blazers have an 8-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (scoring 76.4 points per game to rank 143rd in college basketball while giving up 75.2 per contest to rank 280th in college basketball) and have a +15 scoring differential overall.

UAB records 37.9 rebounds per game (121st in college basketball) while conceding 33.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by four boards per game.

UAB hits 5.4 three-pointers per game (332nd in college basketball) while shooting 29.4% from deep (321st in college basketball). It is making 2.4 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.8 per game while shooting 34.4%.

The Blazers average 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (158th in college basketball), and give up 94.2 points per 100 possessions (283rd in college basketball).

UAB and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Blazers commit 11.3 per game (130th in college basketball) and force 11.3 (245th in college basketball play).

