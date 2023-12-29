How to Watch UAB vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UAB Blazers (7-5) will aim to build on a three-game winning run when they host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The Bulldogs have also won three games in a row.
UAB vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- In games UAB shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blazers sit at 122nd.
- The 76.4 points per game the Blazers put up are only 2.6 more points than the Bulldogs give up (73.8).
- When UAB scores more than 73.8 points, it is 5-2.
UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UAB put up 83.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged in away games (78.3).
- The Blazers allowed 65.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.
- In home games, UAB sunk 0.4 more threes per game (7.3) than on the road (6.9). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (36.7%).
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|W 93-82
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/17/2023
|Montevallo
|W 92-56
|Bartow Arena
|12/22/2023
|Drake
|W 79-78
|Bartow Arena
|12/29/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Bartow Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|1/7/2024
|South Florida
|-
|Bartow Arena
