Saturday's game that pits the Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) at Stegeman Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-63 in favor of Georgia, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on December 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 88, Alabama A&M 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama A&M vs. Georgia

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-25.2)

Georgia (-25.2) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Georgia has gone 6-4-0 against the spread, while Alabama A&M's ATS record this season is 5-7-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Georgia Bulldogs are 4-6-0 and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are 8-4-0.

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have been outscored by 18.0 points per game (posting 69.8 points per game, 288th in college basketball, while giving up 87.8 per outing, 361st in college basketball) and have a -217 scoring differential.

Alabama A&M pulls down 34.5 rebounds per game (265th in college basketball) while conceding 40.7 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.2 boards per game.

Alabama A&M hits 4.0 three-pointers per game (359th in college basketball), 5.9 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc (359th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 39.5%.

Alabama A&M and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs commit 15.0 per game (351st in college basketball) and force 14.2 (57th in college basketball).

