If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Alabama and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Preseason national championship odds: +3500

+3500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +4000

How Alabama ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 30 30 26

Alabama's best wins

Alabama's best win of the season came in a 102-80 victory on November 10 against the Indiana State Sycamores, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 44) in the RPI. That signature victory against Indiana State included a team-best 27 points from Aaron Estrada. Mark Sears, with 24 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

99-91 over Oregon (No. 45/RPI) on November 25

105-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 66/RPI) on November 6

101-56 over Liberty (No. 87/RPI) on December 30

102-46 at home over South Alabama (No. 208/RPI) on November 14

98-67 at home over Mercer (No. 235/RPI) on November 17

Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, Alabama has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 22nd-most in the country. But it also has four Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the fourth-most.

Based on the RPI, the Crimson Tide have three wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Alabama has to overcome the third-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

In terms of the Crimson Tide's upcoming schedule, they have one game left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.

Bama has 17 games left on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Alabama's next game

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 3:30 PM ET Location: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: SEC Network

