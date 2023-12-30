The Liberty Flames (10-3) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Flames' opponents have hit.

In games Alabama shoots higher than 39.7% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.

The Crimson Tide are the 64th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames rank 134th.

The 92.2 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 32.7 more points than the Flames allow (59.5).

When Alabama totals more than 59.5 points, it is 7-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama put up 89.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.

The Crimson Tide ceded 65 points per game last season when playing at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69).

In home games, Alabama made 2.4 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than on the road (8.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (31.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule