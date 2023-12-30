The Liberty Flames (10-3) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Alabama vs. Liberty Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

  • This season, the Crimson Tide have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Flames' opponents have hit.
  • In games Alabama shoots higher than 39.7% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 64th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames rank 134th.
  • The 92.2 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 32.7 more points than the Flames allow (59.5).
  • When Alabama totals more than 59.5 points, it is 7-5.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama put up 89.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.
  • The Crimson Tide ceded 65 points per game last season when playing at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69).
  • In home games, Alabama made 2.4 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than on the road (8.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (31.1%).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Creighton L 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona L 87-74 Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 111-67 Coleman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Liberty - Legacy Arena at BJCC
1/6/2024 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
1/9/2024 South Carolina - Coleman Coliseum

