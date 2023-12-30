How to Watch Alabama vs. Liberty on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Liberty Flames (10-3) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Alabama vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Quinnipiac vs Florida (1:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Florida A&M vs South Carolina (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
Alabama Stats Insights
- This season, the Crimson Tide have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Flames' opponents have hit.
- In games Alabama shoots higher than 39.7% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.
- The Crimson Tide are the 64th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames rank 134th.
- The 92.2 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 32.7 more points than the Flames allow (59.5).
- When Alabama totals more than 59.5 points, it is 7-5.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama put up 89.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.
- The Crimson Tide ceded 65 points per game last season when playing at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69).
- In home games, Alabama made 2.4 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than on the road (8.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (31.1%).
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|L 87-74
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 111-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|1/6/2024
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/9/2024
|South Carolina
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
