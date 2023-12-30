The Liberty Flames (10-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Alabama vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Alabama has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of nine out of the Crimson Tide's 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

Liberty has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, four out of the Flames' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Bookmakers rate Alabama considerably lower (15th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).

The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have decreased from +2500 at the start of the season to +3500, the 35th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

