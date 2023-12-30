Alabama vs. Liberty: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Liberty Flames (10-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alabama vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-9.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-9.5)
|153.5
|-465
|+350
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Alabama vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Alabama has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of nine out of the Crimson Tide's 12 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Liberty has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
- So far this season, four out of the Flames' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Bookmakers rate Alabama considerably lower (15th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).
- The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have decreased from +2500 at the start of the season to +3500, the 35th-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.