The Liberty Flames (10-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Liberty Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Alabama vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Liberty Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-9.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Alabama (-9.5) 153.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • Alabama has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • A total of nine out of the Crimson Tide's 12 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Liberty has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
  • So far this season, four out of the Flames' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • Bookmakers rate Alabama considerably lower (15th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).
  • The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have decreased from +2500 at the start of the season to +3500, the 35th-biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

