The Auburn Tigers (9-2) will be looking to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Auburn vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Mocs allow to opponents.

Auburn is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the 60th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mocs rank 61st.

The Tigers put up 14.3 more points per game (83.1) than the Mocs allow (68.8).

Auburn has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Auburn fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game on the road.

Defensively the Tigers played better at home last season, surrendering 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Auburn fared worse in home games last year, draining 6.5 threes per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage in road games.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule