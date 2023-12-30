According to our computer model, the Maryland Terrapins will take down the Auburn Tigers when the two teams match up at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, December 30, which kicks off at 2:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Auburn vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Maryland (+6.5) Over (47.5) Maryland 29, Auburn 22

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

SEC Predictions This Week

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Auburn vs. Maryland? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

The Tigers are 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Auburn is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Out of 12 Tigers games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Auburn games have had an average of 51.1 points this season, 3.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Terrapins based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The Terrapins are 5-6-0 ATS this year.

In games they have played as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year, the Terrapins are 1-2 against the spread.

The Terrapins have gone over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).

The average point total for Maryland this year is 2.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Auburn 27.3 21.9 29.4 21.9 24.2 22 Maryland 29.6 23.3 32.1 23.7 26 22.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.