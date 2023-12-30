When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Auburn be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

March Madness odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Preseason national championship odds: +6000
  • Pre-new year national championship odds: +4000

How Auburn ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
10-2 0-0 28 28 35

Auburn's best wins

Auburn's best win of the season came in a 104-76 victory on December 9 over the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 43) in the RPI. The leading point-getter against Indiana was Johni Broome, who recorded 30 points with 13 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

  • 74-57 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 57/RPI) on November 29
  • 77-60 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 111/RPI) on November 17
  • 91-75 at home over USC (No. 128/RPI) on December 17
  • 87-62 over UNC Asheville (No. 145/RPI) on December 13
  • 83-59 over Notre Dame (No. 153/RPI) on November 16

Auburn's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

  • Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Auburn is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.
  • The Tigers have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).
  • Based on the RPI, Auburn has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

  • Using our predictions, Auburn has been handed the 136th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
  • Of the Tigers' 19 remaining games this season, 13 are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records above .500.
  • Of Auburn's 19 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Auburn's next game

  • Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Pennsylvania Quakers
  • Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

