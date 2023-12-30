The Auburn Tigers are just 2.5-point favorites as they square off against the Maryland Terrapins in the Music City Bowl on December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ABC. The point total is 48.5 for the game.

Auburn vs. Maryland game info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Auburn vs. Maryland statistical matchup

Auburn Maryland 355.5 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.8 (61st) 361.5 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.9 (30th) 198.4 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.9 (117th) 157.1 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.8 (21st) 16 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (100th) 17 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (29th)

Auburn leaders

In 12 games for the Tigers, Payton Thorne has led the charge with 1,671 yards (139.3 yards per game) while compiling 15 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 62.6% completion percentage.

Thorne has made a difference with his legs, running for 520 yards and three TDs in 12 games.

As part of the Tigers' running game, Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 865 yards and seven touchdowns on 5.9 YPC.

Rivaldo Fairweather has been an important piece of the Tigers' aerial attack in 2023, amassing 33 catches for 349 yards and six touchdowns.

Maryland leaders

In 12 games, Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,377 yards (281.4 per game), with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.4%.

On the ground, Roman Hemby has scored four touchdowns and picked up 663 yards (55.3 per game).

In addition, Hemby has 37 catches for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

In the passing game, Tai Felton has scored six TDs, catching 48 balls for 723 yards (60.3 per game).

