The Auburn Tigers and the Maryland Terrapins meet for the Music City Bowl on December 30, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

On offense, Auburn ranks 65th in the FBS with 27.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 34th in points allowed (361.5 points allowed per contest). Maryland ranks 53rd in the FBS with 29.6 points per game on offense, and it ranks 48th with 23.3 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Auburn vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Auburn vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Auburn Maryland 355.5 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.8 (70th) 361.5 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.9 (17th) 198.4 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.9 (116th) 157.1 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.8 (20th) 16 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (90th) 17 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (36th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has been a dual threat for Auburn so far this season. He has 1,671 passing yards, completing 62.6% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 520 yards (43.3 ypg) on 125 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has 865 rushing yards on 146 carries with seven touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather's 349 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 45 times and has totaled 33 catches and six touchdowns.

Ja'Varrius Johnson has hauled in 18 passes while averaging 26.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jay Fair has compiled 30 grabs for 300 yards, an average of 25 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has put up 3,377 passing yards, or 281.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.4% of his passes and has tossed 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Roman Hemby, has carried the ball 135 times for 663 yards (55.3 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 37 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Colby McDonald has been given 47 carries and totaled 283 yards with two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones has hauled in 747 receiving yards on 53 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Tai Felton has 48 receptions (on 77 targets) for a total of 723 yards (60.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Kaden Prather's 41 catches (on 63 targets) have netted him 609 yards (50.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

