The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cody Glass light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Glass stats and insights

  • In one of 16 games this season, Glass scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
  • Glass has no points on the power play.
  • Glass' shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Glass recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:24 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 12:23 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:49 Home W 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:17 Away L 4-0
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:07 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

