The Nashville Predators, Gustav Nyquist included, will face the Washington Capitals on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:05 per game on the ice, is +2.

In seven of 36 games this season, Nyquist has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Nyquist has a point in 21 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points four times.

In 15 of 36 games this year, Nyquist has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Nyquist's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Nyquist going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 36 Games 3 26 Points 0 8 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

