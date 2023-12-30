2024 NCAA Bracketology: Jacksonville State March Madness Resume | January 1
What are Jacksonville State's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
How Jacksonville State ranks
|Record
|CUSA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-7
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|302
Jacksonville State's best wins
On December 18, Jacksonville State captured its signature win of the season, a 65-62 victory over the Tarleton State Texans, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 126) in the RPI rankings. With 16 points, KyKy Tandy was the top scorer against Tarleton State. Second on the team was Andres Burney, with 13 points.
Next best wins
- 70-52 at home over South Alabama (No. 208/RPI) on November 30
- 67-65 over Incarnate Word (No. 320/RPI) on November 26
- 90-60 on the road over Little Rock (No. 327/RPI) on December 21
- 77-62 on the road over UTSA (No. 335/RPI) on November 24
Jacksonville State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-4
- Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country based on the RPI (four).
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Jacksonville State has been handed the 282nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
- The Gamecocks have eight games left versus teams above .500. They have eight upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Jax State has 16 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.
Jacksonville State's next game
- Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Florida International Panthers
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
