For bracketology insights on Jacksonville State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Jacksonville State ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 224

Jacksonville State's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, Jacksonville State beat the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in an 84-72 win on December 17. In the win against Coastal Carolina, Madison McCoy amassed a team-high 13 points. Elsie Harris chipped in 12 points.

Next best wins

74-53 on the road over Alabama State (No. 284/RPI) on November 30

55-41 at home over South Carolina State (No. 354/RPI) on December 29

Jacksonville State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Jacksonville State is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Jacksonville State gets the 270th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Gamecocks have six games remaining versus teams over .500. They have six upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Jax State has 16 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Jacksonville State's next game

Matchup: Florida International Panthers vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Florida International Panthers vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

