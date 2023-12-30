If you reside in Jefferson County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hartselle High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 30

12:00 PM CT on December 30 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Andalusia High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 30

12:30 PM CT on December 30 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hueytown High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 30

1:30 PM CT on December 30 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 30

1:30 PM CT on December 30 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay-Chalkville High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 30

3:00 PM CT on December 30 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

John Carroll Catholic High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 30

3:30 PM CT on December 30 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 30

4:30 PM CT on December 30 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Bell Academy at Hoover High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 30

5:00 PM CT on December 30 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ramsay High School at Huffman High School