Jefferson County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you reside in Jefferson County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hartselle High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Homewood, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andalusia High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hueytown High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Homewood, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cullman High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay-Chalkville High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Homewood, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Carroll Catholic High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Homewood, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Bell Academy at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ramsay High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
