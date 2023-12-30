Lamar County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Lamar County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Lamar County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hubbertville School at Lamar County High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
