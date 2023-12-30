The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Marquette is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 51st.

The Golden Eagles record 11.8 more points per game (78.5) than the Bluejays give up (66.7).

Marquette has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 49.8% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Creighton has put together a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 313th.

The Bluejays put up an average of 83 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

When Creighton allows fewer than 78.5 points, it is 7-2.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did when playing on the road (79.7).

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 73.7.

In terms of three-pointers, Marquette performed better at home last year, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Creighton scored 79.3 points per game last season, 6.8 more than it averaged away (72.5).

The Bluejays conceded 62.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.6 on the road.

Creighton sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (30.7%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown W 81-51 Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center 1/10/2024 Butler - Fiserv Forum

Creighton Upcoming Schedule