If you're searching for bracketology analysis of North Alabama and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How North Alabama ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 268

North Alabama's best wins

North Alabama's signature win this season came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 233) in the RPI. North Alabama secured the 61-59 win at home on November 18. KJ Johnson led the offense against Jacksonville State, tallying 23 points. Next on the team was Damien Forrest with 11 points.

Next best wins

83-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 312/RPI) on November 9

86-71 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 313/RPI) on November 30

76-64 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 334/RPI) on December 13

North Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), North Alabama is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

The Lions have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, North Alabama has been given the 290th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Lions have six games left against teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

When it comes to North Alabama's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

North Alabama's next game

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. North Alabama Lions

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. North Alabama Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Texas Tech Red Raiders -18.5

Texas Tech Red Raiders -18.5 Total: 144.5 points

