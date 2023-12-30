Ryan O'Reilly will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals face off on Saturday at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on O'Reilly in the Predators-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, O'Reilly has averaged 19:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In 11 of 36 games this year O'Reilly has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

O'Reilly has a point in 19 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

O'Reilly has an assist in 13 of 36 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 58.8% that O'Reilly hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of O'Reilly having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 36 Games 2 29 Points 1 14 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

