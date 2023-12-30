If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Samford and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Samford ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 0-0 NR NR 159

Samford's best wins

Samford, in its best win of the season, beat the Belmont Bruins 99-93 on December 16. Achor Achor, as the top scorer in the victory over Belmont, recorded 25 points, while A.J. Staton-McCray was second on the squad with 22.

Next best wins

99-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 170/RPI) on November 22

88-65 at home over Louisiana (No. 179/RPI) on November 30

79-71 at home over Merrimack (No. 205/RPI) on November 24

87-65 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 254/RPI) on December 21

118-91 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 312/RPI) on December 11

Samford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Schedule insights

Samford has been given the 314th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule features 16 games against teams with worse records and 14 games against teams with records north of .500.

As far as Samford's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Samford's next game

Matchup: Samford Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs

Samford Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

