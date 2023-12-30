Can we expect Samford to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Samford's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Samford ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 0-0 NR NR 156

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Samford took down the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears in a 65-62 win on November 11. In the victory over Central Arkansas, Masyn Marchbanks recorded a team-best 24 points. Sadie Stetson contributed 12 points.

Next best wins

65-61 on the road over Troy (No. 228/RPI) on November 14

57-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 265/RPI) on November 30

65-51 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 279/RPI) on December 3

69-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 284/RPI) on November 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Samford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Samford is facing the 209th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule includes four games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records north of .500.

Samford has 15 games left this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Samford's next game

Matchup: Samford Bulldogs vs. Cumberland (TN) Phoenix

Samford Bulldogs vs. Cumberland (TN) Phoenix Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Samford games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.