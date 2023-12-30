South Alabama vs. Old Dominion: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 30
The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chartway Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 142.5.
South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Chartway Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Old Dominion
|-3.5
|142.5
Jaguars Betting Records & Stats
- South Alabama has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 142.5 points.
- South Alabama has a 149-point average over/under in its outings this season, 6.5 more points than this game's total.
- So far this year, South Alabama has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread.
- Old Dominion has covered less often than South Alabama this season, putting up an ATS record of 3-7-0, compared to the 6-3-0 record of South Alabama.
South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Old Dominion
|6
|60%
|71.3
|145.7
|77.6
|152.2
|143
|South Alabama
|6
|66.7%
|74.4
|145.7
|74.6
|152.2
|139.1
Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends
- The Monarchs beat the spread 11 times in 19 Sun Belt games last year.
- The Jaguars score an average of 74.4 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 77.6 the Monarchs allow.
- When it scores more than 77.6 points, South Alabama is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Old Dominion
|3-7-0
|0-2
|6-4-0
|South Alabama
|6-3-0
|2-1
|5-4-0
South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Home/Away Splits
|Old Dominion
|South Alabama
|3-2
|Home Record
|5-2
|0-4
|Away Record
|2-3
|1-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-1-0
|1-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-2-0
|66.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.9
|73
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.2
|2-1-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-0-0
|3-1-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|1-4-0
