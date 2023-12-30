The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5) will host the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-2) after dropping three straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

  • The Monarchs put up an average of 58.7 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 63.3 the Jaguars give up.
  • Old Dominion is 2-0 when it scores more than 63.3 points.
  • South Alabama's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.7 points.
  • The Jaguars score 11.4 more points per game (63.4) than the Monarchs give up (52).
  • South Alabama has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 52 points.
  • Old Dominion has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.4 points.
  • This year the Jaguars are shooting 38.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Monarchs concede.

South Alabama Leaders

  • Kelsey Thompson: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (14-for-56)
  • Zena Elias: 8.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.9 FG%
  • Rachel Leggett: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)
  • Michiyah Simmons: 9.2 PTS, 34 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)
  • Jordan Rosier: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

South Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ SE Louisiana W 67-60 University Center (LA)
12/18/2023 Ole Miss L 64-41 Mitchell Center
12/21/2023 Louisiana Tech L 68-34 Mitchell Center
12/30/2023 Old Dominion - Mitchell Center
1/4/2024 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center
1/6/2024 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center

