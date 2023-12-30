The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at HTC Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Chanticleers have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

In games Troy shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Chanticleers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Trojans sit at 32nd.

The Trojans put up only 3.8 more points per game (83.3) than the Chanticleers give up (79.5).

When Troy scores more than 79.5 points, it is 6-2.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

Troy is scoring 92.9 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 69.8 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Trojans are allowing 64.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 80.4.

At home, Troy is making 0.3 fewer treys per game (9.3) than in road games (9.6). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to away from home (36.6%).

