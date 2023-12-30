The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at HTC Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-3.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-2.5) 153.5 -162 +132 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Troy has compiled a 6-2-1 ATS record so far this year.

Trojans games have gone over the point total six out of nine times this season.

Coastal Carolina has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

In the Chanticleers' nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

